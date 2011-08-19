* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.09-$0.11 vs est $0.10

* Sees Q4 rev $520-$540 mln vs est $530.3 mln (Recasts with weakening storage demand, adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Siddharth Cavale

Aug 18 Brocade Communications Systems Inc (BRCD.O) forecast fourth-quarter results in line with market estimates, but management flagged economic uncertainty and weakening storage demand as concerns weighing on the company's prospects.

The network equipment maker forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 9 to 11 cents per share, excluding special items. Analysts on average were expecting the company's adjusted earnings at 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nWNAB0950]

The company said it was experiencing weakening storage demand as customers, primarily original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), took down inventories by 1-1/2 weeks.

"The real question is when the new product cycles will start simulating growth for them. I am not going to throw in the towel for what could be a significant product cycle for them," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris told Reuters.

Brocade said storage revenue fell 6 percent as a result of the inventory cuts.

The reported revenue would have been about $24 million higher for the third quarter if OEM inventory had remained flat sequentially, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fairfax said on a conference call with analysts.

"The question is, is it a share loss or a pause ahead of a new product? I am of the mindset they are ahead of a product transition," Makris said.

Third-quarter net income fell to $2 million, or break-even on a per-share basis, from $23 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago. [ID:nWNAB0930]

Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents a share, topping analyst estimates by a cent.

Brocade shares rose 8 cents to $3.40 in extended trading after having closed at $3.32 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Gary Hill)