* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.09-$0.11 vs est $0.10
* Sees Q4 rev $520-$540 mln vs est $530.3 mln
(Recasts with weakening storage demand, adds analyst comment,
updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
Aug 18 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
(BRCD.O) forecast fourth-quarter results in line with market
estimates, but management flagged economic uncertainty and
weakening storage demand as concerns weighing on the company's
prospects.
The network equipment maker forecast fourth-quarter
earnings of 9 to 11 cents per share, excluding special items.
Analysts on average were expecting the company's adjusted
earnings at 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. [ID:nWNAB0950]
The company said it was experiencing weakening storage
demand as customers, primarily original equipment manufacturers
(OEMs), took down inventories by 1-1/2 weeks.
"The real question is when the new product cycles will
start simulating growth for them. I am not going to throw in
the towel for what could be a significant product cycle for
them," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris told
Reuters.
Brocade said storage revenue fell 6 percent as a result of
the inventory cuts.
The reported revenue would have been about $24 million
higher for the third quarter if OEM inventory had remained flat
sequentially, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fairfax said on a
conference call with analysts.
"The question is, is it a share loss or a pause ahead of a
new product? I am of the mindset they are ahead of a product
transition," Makris said.
Third-quarter net income fell to $2 million, or break-even
on a per-share basis, from $23 million, or 5 cents a share, a
year ago. [ID:nWNAB0930]
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents a share,
topping analyst estimates by a cent.
Brocade shares rose 8 cents to $3.40 in extended trading
after having closed at $3.32 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier, Gary Hill)