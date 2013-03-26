BRIEF-22Nd Century Group q4 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $3.34 mln
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
March 26 Brocade Communications Systems Inc : * U.S. announces criminal insider trading charges against former foundry
networks executive david riley, and hedge fund analyst matthew teeple * U.S. says riley leaked tips about foundry to teeple, who then caused others
to trade based on the insider information * U.S. says teeple was an analyst for an investment advisory firm to a San
Francisco family of hedge funds * U.S. says the trades resulted in more than $27 million profits and avoided
losses by the San Francisco firm * U.S. also announces unsealing of guilty plea of co-defendant john johnson to
related conspiracy, securities fraud charges * U.S. says SEC has announced related civil charges againts riley, teeple,
johnson * U.S. says some leaks related to acquisition of foundry by Brocade
Communications Systems Inc * U.S. says teeple was also an acquaintance of Karl Motey, a cooperating
witness in government's insider trading probe * U.S. says riley, teeple each charged with three securities fraud counts, one
conspiracy count
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.