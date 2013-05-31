SYDNEY May 31 Brockman Mining Ltd
has signed a memorandum of understanding with China's
state-owned Tianjin Port Group for potential investment as
Brockman seeks to gain access to Fortescue Metals Group's
iron ore rail line.
Brockman said the provisional agreement was to explore the
opportunity for a strategic investment by Tianjin in the mine,
rail and port infrastructure for Brockman's Marillana project.
Brockman has applied for access to Fortescue's rail line in
the Pilbara region in western Australia, a move crucial to the
Chinese firm's efforts to start producing iron ore.
Rail access is the biggest hurdle to aspiring iron ore
producers in Western Australia, and if Brockman is successful in
its bid it could open the way for others, like Atlas Mining
and Flinders Mines, to open new mines without
having to build multi-billion dollar rail lines.
Brockman wants to discuss terms with Fortescue's port and
rail unit, The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), to haul up to 20
million tonnes of iron ore a year for 20 years, starting in
2016, in the first test of state rules that require TPI to offer
access to rival miners at regulated rates.
Brockman chairman Kwai Sze Hoi said the provisional
agreement with Tianjin was a "critical step" towards defining an
infrastructure solution for the project and would support either
the access proposal to the TPI railway or an alternative railway
and port plan being studied with Aurizon and Atlas
Iron.
Fortescue has long said it wanted to give other smaller
miners access to its rail line, after having failed in its own
efforts to force mega miners Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton to open their rail lines.
But miners like Atlas and Brockman, which was taken over by
Hong Kong-based limousine company Wah Nam International last
year, have been unable to agree on terms with Fortescue up to
now.