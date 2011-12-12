SYDNEY Dec 12 The Australian unit of Hong Kong-Listed Wah Nam on Monday offered to buy the shares it does not own in Brockman Resources valuing it at A$438.7 million ($446.27 million), representing a 34 percent premium to the last traded price.

Wah Nam International Australia Pty Ltd, which owns 55.33 percent of iron ore miner Brockman, offered A$1.50 in cash and 18 of its shares in an offer unanimously recommended by Brockman's board.

The offer follows a series acquisitions in the Australian mining sector, which is feeding the booming Asian demand.

($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)