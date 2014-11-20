Nov 20 Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :

* Q3 net sales 38.5 million Danish crowns versus 33.0 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax profit 10.8 million crowns versus loss 3.7 million crowns

* Says keeps expectations for 2014 of a loss of around 145-155 million crowns before tax

* Sees 2014 impariments to amount to 120.9 million crowns and following pre-tax loss for 2014 is expected be of about 24 - 34 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)