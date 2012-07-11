NEW YORK, July 11 Responding to customer
concerns following the loss of funds in the collapse of
commodities broker MF Global, Citigroup said it is giving
its customers Internet access to details about how their
collateral is invested.
The system, which Citigroup said has been under development
since March, began working over the weekend before news broke
that U.S. futures broker PFGBest had collapsed after allegedly
losing more than $200 million in customer money.
Coming on top of the MF Global failure, where as much as
$1.6 billion of customer funds were estimated to have to gone
missing, the PFGBest collapse has renewed doubts about the
safety of customer funds that the industry classifies as
"segregated."
PFGBest's regulated affiliate, Peregrine Financial Group,
filed to liquidate under Chapter 7 of the U.S. bankruptcy code
on Tuesday.
"Clients want transparency," said Christopher Perkins,
Global Head of OTC Clearing at Citigroup. "They want confidence
that segregation is working, particularly after MF Global and
yesterday's events."
Customers using the system, called Citi Velocity, can see
each day the value of the collateral that the company is holding
and the portions in cash and securities, Perkins said.
"The whole goal here is to instill confidence and show
clients we are doing the right thing," he said.
