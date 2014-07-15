By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 For all that U.S. securities
brokers make their living by talking about other people's money,
they don't like to talk about their own. But savvy clients can
learn a lot by analyzing a broker's business card.
Brokerage firms link status-enhancing titles like "senior
vice president" and "associate director" to how much revenue a
broker generates for the firm, Reuters has found, after
reviewing compensation manuals at the biggest retail brokerages
and interviewing advisers.
Titles are conveyed virtually automatically to brokers who
bring in enough money, even if they are relative newcomers, as
long as they have not run afoul of regulations or internal
rules.
That little known but well-established practice is in
contrast to what happens elsewhere in the financial services
world, where top titles are typically tied to years of
experience and a change in function.
Top brokers at full-service firms keep around 46 percent of
the commissions and fees they collect plus additional bonuses
for hitting profitability and practice management targets that
change each year, according to a new study from Ernst & Young.
So a broker's earnings can be guesstimated by anyone who cracks
the code of how much revenue is tied to the title used by the
broker.
A financial adviser who is a "managing director" is likely
at the top of his game, but the honorific has different meanings
at different company.
A Morgan Stanley broker who is a managing director
had to bring in $8 million over the previous three years
(earning the broker about $1.2 million a year); at Wells Fargo
it's $1 million in each of the two prior years (earning
the broker $460,000 annually, not counting bonuses and deferred
awards).
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
reserves the managing director title for advisers who produced
at least $3.75 million of revenue in each of two previous
consecutive years (roughly $1.7 million for the broker). UBS
Wealth Americas, the smallest of the big four brokerage firms,
has a complicated formula, limiting the title to those who
produced at least $2.6 million in the previous year and brought
in $6 million over the previous two years. UBS said it looks for
leadership qualities and also confers the title on any broker
who has been with UBS at least 25 years.
Though the wealth management industry has been moving toward
charging clients explicit fees for advice, most traditional
brokers still earn the bulk of their money by selling products
carrying commissions.
The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the
brokerage industry's self-regulator, has said it is vital for
clients to know details of a broker's compensation to assess
whether he or she has a conflict of interest in selling certain
products or services.
"Clients still don't know exactly how they are being charged
unless they are ultra-high-net-worth," said Nalika Nanayakkara,
a principal in E&Y's financial services practice, referring to
worth clients who generally have at least $10 million at a firm.
"Those clients can demand breakdowns and get what they want."
FINRA has been trying to pass a rule requiring brokers to
disclose signing bonuses they receive when they switch firms but
has met resistance from the industry. [ID:
nL2N0P417V]
To be sure, each firm determines payout and titles a little
differently. All the large brokerage firms have five recognition
titles except for Morgan Stanley, which has six.
All the big firms permit brokers to keep titles they've
earned forever, unless they have run afoul of regulatory or
other behavioral guidelines. So the title might not be a sign of
how much a broker is making now, but how much he or she made in
years gone by.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie
Adler)