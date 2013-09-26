By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, Sept 26
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Stockbrokers who market
themselves as fee-only certified financial planners have been
told to modify the way they describe their jobs.
The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards has
notified more than 8,000 planners, who list themselves as
fee-only CFPs, that they cannot use the designation if they work
for brokerage firms that also sells products and services on
commission.
In an email sent last Friday to advisers who list themselves
as fee-based, the CFP Board - which grants the CFP designation
to about 68,000 advisers who meet its standards - gave them the
weekend to make the adjustments on its two websites, www.cfp.net
and www.letsmakeaplan.org.
"(If) it comes to our attention subsequent to the
opportunity to fully understand and comply with our rules that a
CFP professional is misrepresenting his or her compensation, the
matter will be referred to our enforcement process," the board
said in a news release about the emails.
The most severe disciplinary step at the Board is revocation
of the CFP certification, which most advisers imprint on their
business cards.
In the world of financial planning, fee-only advisers often
promote themselves as more aligned with their clients' needs
than those who also receive commissions from their firms for
selling stocks, bonds and other products. Fee-only advisers
often receive a percentage of assets, meaning compensation ebbs
and flows with advances or declines in clients' investments.
They also must adhere to fiduciary standards that require
them to put client interests ahead of their own.
Commission-based brokers merely have to show that a product is
suitable for a client, regardless of whether it is more
remunerative than another to the brokers.
The issue came to a head last November when the CFP Board's
chairman, Alan Goldfarb, was forced to step down because he
listed himself as fee-only when he held a 1 percent stake in a
broker firm that allowed commissions. Goldfarb
and several other CFP members said at the time that the Board
had never clearly spelled out its definitions for describing
compensation.
The Board's "Find a CFP Professional" website tools list
advisers by location as a default, but the public also can
search by adviser specialty, language, asset requirements and
compensation. The compensation choices are fee-only, commission
only or commission and fee. A fourth choice, salary, which also
had been used for a time by Goldfarb, has been removed.
"(The) CFP Board believes the public should have a
common-sense, plain understanding of what fee-only means," it
wrote in the news release.
But several financial advisers at brokerage firms said the
new policy is irrational because they have elected not to
receive commissions, despite the potential to do so.
Brokerage firms are divided on whether the CFP designation
leads to higher profits. But representatives at
large firms, known as wirehouses, said they continue to
encourage advisers to become CFPs and endorse the new policy.
"We agree with the CFP that wirehouse advisers should
designate (themselves as) fee + commission," a Merrill Lynch
spokeswoman wrote in an email.
Merrill, the world's second biggest broker with more than
14,000 advisers, has about 2,900 who are CFPs.
A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley, the world's biggest
retail broker-dealer with more than 16,000 financial advisers,
would not disclose how many of them are CFPs. She said the firm
reminded them last week of the actions necessary to comply with
CFP requirements.
A CFP Board spokesman said a "steady flow" of advisers have
updated their profiles to conform with the compensation
requirements since receiving the email. He did not have specific
numbers on how many of the more than 8,000 planners who
self-described as fee-only have made the changes.
A quick search for fee-only advisers in two cities - White
Plains, New York, and Scranton, PA - on the CFP Board's two
websites yielded no findings on Thursday. Most chose "fees and
commissions" or did not designate their compensation.