June 20 Brokers are in a tricky spot when their own financial picture is less than rosy: They are not allowed to keep their worst problems a secret.

Industry rules require brokers to disclose in regulatory documents some of their most serious financial problems, such as legal judgments and bankruptcies. Brokerages, which are responsible for filing the updated public documents, usually collect the information by requiring brokers to answer annual questionnaires.

While brokers typically certify in the questionnaire that they are telling the truth, they are not always honest -- which can result in fines and expulsion from the industry by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Coming to terms with financial disclosure obligations has been an unpleasant reality for brokers.

Many still feel the effects from the 2008 financial crisis , w hen assets managed by advisers at major brokerages dropped by about 25 percent from a year earlier, according to Boston-based Cerulli Associates. While business has improved, some struggles, such as foreclosures, take years to resolve.

Brokers facing personal financial struggles are more likely to "engage in serious misconduct," such as overtrading client accounts to boost commissions, said Linda Riefberg, former chief counsel at FINRA who is now special counsel at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP in Washington.

As a result, brokerage compliance departments are nosing around to protect firms and client money. And for brokers, one thing is certain: If you are thinking about lying to hide your past or protect your job, don't.

Lying about serious financial issues to employers and regulators can only lead to bigger problems.

CHECKING UP

Brokerages have long obtained credit reports for brokers who are planning to join their firms. The due diligence helps weed out people with dicey financial situations who can pose a risk to client funds.

Once on board, however, brokers themselves often are the primary source for reporting serious financial problems to their firms by answering annual questionnaires -- which may be efficient but are not foolproof.

The questionnaires address potential judgments, liens, lawsuits and other concerns. Compliance departments rely on broker honesty to make required disclosures to FINRA and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

And there's the rub. What if the broker lies?

Riefberg said a firm often still has protection if regulators complain about missing or late financial disclosures, arguing they did their due diligence by asking brokers about those details.

Still, client funds could be at risk if a broker is dishonest in answering the questionnaire.

"The only time I ever saw a credit check done personally was when I (was being hired)," said a former Merrill Lynch adviser who answered annual questionnaires during eight years at the firm. "There was never anything more severe than that."

A Merrill Lynch spokesman declined to comment.

Some firms however, use the questionnaire with other tools.

Raymond James Financial Services Inc obtains annual credit summaries for all of its advisers, according to Don Runkle, chief compliance officer.

The reports include bankruptcies, liens, and certain credit card details, he said. Its compliance department then orders full credit reports if there are red flags, Runkle said.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc conducts credit checks of advisers during annual branch office reviews, according to a company compliance official.

A separate team also periodically reviews certain advisers who may pose a bigger risk to client funds, the official said. For example, big increases or decreases in client transactions could signal problems with an adviser's finances, the official said.

But the extra steps can lead to headaches: brokerages can be the subject of regulatory actions and lawsuits for not acting on details that come their way, said Riefberg.

COMING CLEAN

The deeper analysis can uncover dishonest employees who may lie. Their motivation is not always sinister: Some brokers worry that disclosing problems, such bankruptcy, will imperil their jobs.

Lies often pose an even bigger risk to brokers. At Raymond James, the consequence is "usually some level of discipline," said Runkle. That could range from a letter in the broker's file to getting kicked out, he said.

While owning up to financial strife can be awkward, brokers can avoid more pain by discussing it with a branch manager.

"More times than not, people would come in and seek advice before it became a problem," said one former Morgan Stanley branch manager. Often, he would not only listen, but refer them to credit and marriage counselors, he said.

"It's never an easy discussion, but hopefully you give them the tools that allow their way through it and have a good outcome," he said. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; editing by Walden Siew and Jeffrey Benkoe)