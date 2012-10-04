NEW YORK Oct 4 So far this year, top U.S.
brokers managing more than $86 billion in client assets have
decamped for a rival firm or decided go it alone - a troubling
trend for big brokerages as teams with larger books of client
assets depart.
Included in that pool are 12 teams that each managed more
than $1 billion in client assets. Many industry experts say that
in years past, the number of teams that size leaving in a year
could be counted on one hand.
Some veteran advisers say they feel less tied to their firms
after they were swallowed up by big banks and other Wall Street
nameplates.
Other veteran brokers have left amid client concerns over
negative headlines about big-bank parent companies, the winding
down of merger-related retention contracts, dissatisfaction with
changes at their firms and the lure of starting anew.
Because of their longtime client relationships, veteran
brokers also say they are more confident in being able to bring
their clients - and their assets - with them when they leave.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch, the top two U.S. brokerages by client
assets and adviser headcount, have felt the brunt of major
adviser defections through the third quarter.
More than half of the $86 billion pool of client assets
switching hands so far in 2012 came from advisers departing the
two firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Year-to-date, at
least 18 3 veteran advisers who managed more than $2 4 .8 billion
in client assets have left Morgan Stanley, while at least 136
v eteran advisers who managed more than $23.3 billion in client
assets have left Merrill Lynch.
Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers or teams
that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which
typically translates to an annual production of $1 million or
more in revenue. Some 228 broker teams left one of the top four
U.S. brokerages this year, as tracked by Reuters.
Merrill lost the majority of those advisers and assets in
the first half of the year, while Morgan Stanley saw a
bigger portion leave in the third quarter, in what brokers and
industry consultants attributed to growing frustrations with
technology issues after the July completion of the merger of
Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley brokers onto one platform.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment for this story. Merrill
said the firm has been focused more on developing its existing
practices, including its hiring of new trainees. Merrill also
said the top advisers who join its firm bring "significantly
more assets" than advisers who leave.
IMPACT ON BIG BROKERAGES
Veteran advisers tend to manage more money and have more
deeply rooted client relationships. An adviser with 20 or more
years of experience who goes independent often brings up to 95
percent of his or her clients' assets along, recruiters say.
Four of the biggest teams to move this year, each with more
than $1 billion in client assets, went independent.
That has added to a decline in the sliding market share of
the biggest U.S. brokerages - so-called wirehouses - Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Wells
Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas.
According to a Cerulli report released on Monday, the market
share of these brokerages is forecast to fall 6.9 percentage
points between 2011 and 2014 from 41.1 percent to 34.2 percent.
Meanwhile, regional firms are expected to increase their share
by 3.5 percentage points.
Defections at the largest brokerages remain a small fraction
of their overall client assets under management -- Merrill still
has roughly $1.8 trillion and Morgan Stanley has about $1.7
trillion. But losing top brokers can hit future revenue and
leads to higher recruiting costs for a firm.
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas, for example,
said in its latest quarterly report that it spent 10 percent
more on compensation commitments and advances related to
newly-recruited financial advisers than it did last year.
"A steady volume of big teams certainly rips bigger holes in
a firm's book, and they need to hire bigger advisers to fill
those gaps," said Al ois Pirker, a research director at
Boston-based Aite Group, w hich studies wealth management trends.
SMALLER FIRMS SCORE BROKERS
Roughly half of the teams tracked by Reuters went solo or
joined a smaller regional firm or a boutique private bank.
Smaller firms are often attractive to some advisers since they
resemble the small-size firms where many brokers started their
careers.
St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards & Co, for example, a
four-year-old boutique brokerage with family ties to the
now-defunct A.G. Edwards & Sons, has landed the majority of its
new recruits this year from Wells Fargo Advisors - which
acquired the original A.G. Edwards' brokerage force via its
shotgun marriage with Wachovia in 2008.
The firm has added at least 25 veteran advisers, all legacy
A.G. Edwards, from Wells this year.
"I think there are some really meaningful characteristics
that exist among smaller firms that impact the way an adviser
works and behaves," said Tim White, a Texas-based financial
services recruiter. He believes regional firms will have a
resurgence "simply because they're not as bureaucratic."
Many smaller firms say they are able to offer a more nimble
adviser force, easier access to upper management and less
pressure to fuel the bottom line.
"We haven't undergone a lot of the problems that big firms
have," Jerry Lombard, president of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's
Private Client Group, said in an interview in July.
Philadelphia-based Janney, with roughly 730 advisers, is
less than 5 percent the size of the top U.S. brokerages, but has
scored more than $1.4 billion in client assets managed by
advisers joining the firm in 2012, including teams from Morgan
Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also
added advisers who managed more than $4.3 billion in client
assets at their old firms so far this year, and Milwaukee-based
Robert W. Baird & Co, added advisers who managed more than $3
billion.
Many disenchanted brokers leaving for smaller firms echo the
thoughts of Vann Wilder, a legacy Citigroup Smith Barney
adviser who joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Morgan
Stanley bought a majority stake in the firm in 2009.
Wilder and his brokerage partner Van Martin managed $300
million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and left in August to
join Raymond James in Florida. Wilder said after 31 years at the
same firm, he began to feel that not all the changes were for
the better. He said he felt more restricted in managing his
clients' wealth following corporate changes post-merger.
"We wanted to find a company that was much more
independent," he said.