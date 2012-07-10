BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to pay cash dividend of 3.9 yuan per 10 shares for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.9 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2016
* Parent company froze accounts on Monday
* Canada regulator approves account transfer to RJ O'Brien
July 10 Client funds at the Canadian subsidiary of U.S.-based Peregrine Financial Group Inc, better known as PFGBest, appeared to be in order, the Canadian investment industry regulator said on Tuesday.
PFGBest, an independent futures broker, said on Monday that it had effectively frozen customer accounts after a suicide attempt by the company's founder set off an investigation into possible accounting regularities.
In a statement, Investment Industry Regulator Organization of Canada (IIROC) said that it appears all client monies and assets are accounted for at the Canadian subsidiary, Peregrine Financial Group Canada Inc.
A spokeswoman for IIROC could not immediately estimate the value of the Canadian accounts.
IIROC said it has approved the transfer of client futures accounts to RJ O'Brien & Associates Canada. Before the transfer is complete in the next few days, clients can liquidate their contract positions directly through the Canadian subsidiary. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.9 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2016
HONG KONG, Feb 21 The overnight implied deposit rate for offshore yuan rose to more than 6 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since Jan. 6.
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's banking regulator is allowing banks in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to count negotiable certificates of deposit with a tenor of more than 90 days as part of their minimum regulatory capital requirement, three sources with direct knowledge of the move said.