By Alexandra Alper and Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 12
has called an emergency industry meeting to explore how to
better protect customer money, days after it was revealed that
millions of dollars of customer funds are missing at
now-bankrupt futures broker PFGBest.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, invited the agency's Technology
Advisory Committee to meet on July 26 in Washington.
The group, which is made up of futures industry
representatives, will discuss ways that banks can provide quick
automated verification to customers that their funds are safe,
after a roughly $200 million shortfall in customer funds was
discovered earlier this week at Iowa-based PFG.
"This fraud and the fraud perpetrated at MF Global that came
to light less than year ago both involve the theft of customer
funds by intermediaries," O'Malia wrote in an email to committee
members on Thursday. "What we need is a technology solution that
eliminates the possibility of theft and misappropriation of
customer funds."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Gary Hill)