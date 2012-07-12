* Ag Committee should look into collapse of PFG-Grassley
* Also wants CFTC to explain its regulation of PFG
* Republicans point to regulator failures in recent scandals
By Emily Stephenson
July 12 A U.S. senator from Iowa wants the
Senate Agriculture Committee to look into the scandal
surrounding now-bankrupt futures broker PFGBest during a hearing
scheduled for next month.
The committee already plans to meet on Aug. 1 to discuss the
fallout from the failure last fall of a larger futures broker,
MF Global.
That hearing's focus should be expanded to consider how
regulators oversaw Iowa-based PFGBest, Republican Senator Chuck
Grassley said in a letter to Agriculture Committee Chairwoman
Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, and the panel's top Republican Pat
Roberts.
PFGBest, which had a state-of-the-art headquarters in Cedar
Falls, Iowa, collapsed this week after revelations it was
missing more than $200 million in customer funds.
"It's important the Senate Agriculture Committee look into
the PFGBest matter in the same manner as what we have done
regarding MF Global," Grassley, a member of the agriculture
committee, said in the letter.
"We have to make sure regulators are doing their job."
Grassley has a professional acquaintance with PFGBest's
founder Russell Wasendorf Sr., who appears to have tried to
commit suicide on Monday morning outside the firm's offices.
Grassley attended the opening of PFGBest's Iowa headquarters
in September 2009 and the program portion of a Waterloo, Iowa,
triathlon sponsored by Wasendorf's Peregrine Charities,
according to a spokeswoman for Grassley.
Grassley has been quick, however, to call for lawmakers to
concentrate on regulators' supervision of the firm.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has accused the
firm's regulated unit, Peregrine Financial Group (PFG), and its
owner of misappropriating customer funds for more than two
years.
Some experts have compared the broker's actions to a Bernard
Madoff-style Ponzi scheme. A source has told Reuters that
Wasendorf used a post office box to intercept and fabricate
documents meant to be filed by PFGBest's bank with the National
Futures Association.
Investigators now are looking into questions such as why
PFGBest used a tiny accounting firm that appeared to operate out
of a Chicago-area home to audit its books.
Grassley also asked the CFTC for information on how the
agency responded to signs of trouble at PFGBest, such as
accounting irregularities, going back as far as February 2010.
"With the failure of MF Global and now PFG, the CFTC must be
open and transparent with Congress and the American people to
prevent the continued erosion of customer confidence in the
integrity of the commodities markets," Grassley said in a letter
to CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.
Some Republican lawmakers have blasted regulators for
failing to prevent recent scandals, including PFGBest and
allegations that major banks sought to manipulate an inter-bank
lending index that is the benchmark for many consumer interest
rates.
Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, on Thursday
called for Gensler to resign, saying the collapse of MF Global
and PFG shows that the CFTC under his watch failed to protect
consumers.
The missing funds represent more than half of PFGBest's
client accounts. That pales in comparison to the $1.6 billion
estimated to be missing from accounts at MF Global.
Lawmakers questioned former MF Global head Jon Corzine but
have left new rules to prevent similar blow-ups to regulators.
The CFTC has been considering new rules to hold futures
executives accountable for customer funds.
(Reporting By Emily Stephenson in Washington; Additional
reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)