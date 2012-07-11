By P.J. Huffstutter
| CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 11
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 11 Employees emptied
their desks and a local charity collected food from the
cafeteria of failed broker PFGBest's Iowa offices on Wednesday,
most still seeking answers to the expanding scandal that has
shaken the industry.
Two days after the attempted suicide of founder and chairman
Russell Wasendorf Sr, regulators are piecing together the
alleged fraud that caused more than $200 million of the broker's
client funds to vanish -- and the cover-up that hid the fact the
money was missing for more than two years. Peregrine Financial
Group, the firm's regulated unit, filed for bankruptcy late on
Tuesday.
The mystery deepened on Wednesday with news that Wasendorf,
who had initially invited guests to a local wedding planned for
next month, had actually married his fiancée Nancy Paladino in
Las Vegas on June 30, according to a county filing.
That detail added to a series of potentially key events that
occurred in the past weeks. On July 3, the 40-year industry
veteran signed over power of attorney to his son, Russell
Wasendorf Jr, according to the bankruptcy filing. Wasendorf Sr
had also recently agreed to allow regulators to confirm his bank
balances electronically, a change that would quickly expose his
deceit.
Wasendorf, airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City in critical
condition on Monday after being found with a hose pumping
exhaust into his car, may soon provide more clues.
Two employees -- out of the dozens who were still coming
into work, hoping they might yet be paid for helping answer
clients' questions -- said they were told that he was awake and
had expressed remorse for his actions. Neither the hospital nor
his family has confirmed his current condition.
ANGER, SHOCK
As a new wave of anger washes over an industry that is still
bruised by the failure of MF Global, employees of the
company -- some of whom had relocated to this small Iowa town
three years ago when Wasendorf moved the broker's headquarters
from Chicago -- were initially more shocked than hurt.
"The whole thing was a shock," said one employee as he drove
up to PFGBest's shining, modern $18 million complex outside of
town, a building Wasendorf touted as an example of the "back to
the heartland" economic invigoration he celebrated.
The employee, who described himself as a director of wealth
management for the company, said he was "best friends" with the
founder's son, who ran day-to-day operations.
"I'm frustrated. I know there's a lot of frustration for
Russ Jr. He told me yesterday that there were no signs, no
indications," said the man, who declined to give his name.
Moments later, a white truck from the Northeast Iowa Food
Bank pulled in; the driver said he had been called to go in and
gather the excess food from the cafeteria and common area.
Several miles to the south is the central post office where
Wasendorf is alleged to have diverted confidential National
Futures Association (NFA) documents meant to verify his bank
holdings, according to copies of the documents filed with
PFGBest's Chapter 7 bankruptcy late on Tuesday.
A few steps inside the 24-hour lobby, a wall of post office
boxes fronted by ornate brass panels includes one marked 706 --
the destination, according to the filings, of an NFA request to
verify PFGBest's funds meant to be sent to U.S. Bank, a large
regional bank. It is not clear who rented the box.
Wasendorf intercepted the letter and returned it to the NFA
with forged signatures and falsified bank statements, according
to a person familiar with the investigation. Instead of the over
$200 million that he reported PFG was holding, the account had
less than $10 million, according to a lawsuit by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
PFGBest's offices, hailed as one of the most eco-friendly in
Iowa, were built for expansion with plans to house up to 300
employees. Several hundred worked there until now, but only a
dozen or so employees showed up to work on Tuesday.
"I'm not sure how many people sold their homes in Chicago to
relocate here," said Jon Crews, the mayor of Cedar Falls,
population approximately 40,000. "They have a specialized job,
they can't just move across town and get a new job."
Mike Leska, a trade clerk who worked at PFG in Chicago for
six years, said he had been told that Wasendorf Sr was conscious
and had apologized. He said a "loyal" group of employees was
working to help clients for the moment.
Unlike the collapse of MF Global last October, which entered
a quickening downward spiral over a period of weeks after bad
bets triggered margin calls, PFGBest's failure was a bolt out of
the blue. The Friday before, it had been business as usual, many
said.
"It's really disgusting," said Leska, his voice quavering.
"We all thought he was different."
(Addtional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Writing By
Jonathan Leff; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)