NEW YORK, July 3 Todd Vitale was happy at UBS
, where he had worked as a broker for more than 20 years
building his book of business.
He only agreed to move to Morgan Stanley in 2008
after numerous meetings and promises that he would be promoted
to management and his business partner would inherit his client
accounts.
Instead, the partners' incomes plummeted when none of those
promises came true. After losing potentially millions of
dollars, they took their case to arbitrators at the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-regulator.
Last month, the panel ordered Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to
pay the California-based advisers nearly $5 million for the
broken promises. The financial firm said the "decision is wrong"
and it is deciding whether to appeal the award.
The case is among a recent spate of claims filed against
Morgan Stanley and other firms in the brokerage industry.
Although there is no official tally, interviews with dozens
of industry lawyers, branch managers and advisers indicate that
overpromising is a staple of recruiting practices at some
brokerages.
Representatives from the brokerages named in this story
declined to comment or did not return requests for comment about
the issue of overpromising.
For advisers, these unmet expectations can be financially
disastrous.
A PERSISTENT PROBLEM
Broken promises to brokers "happen all the time," said Brian
Buckstein, an employment lawyer in Wellington, Florida.
Beyond the boilerplate contracts handed out by a firm -
which usually detail only a broker's signing bonus - offers to
switch firms are usually made verbally, making agreements
difficult to prove later.
"During the recruiting effort, managers try to cast the best
light possible on the company," said New Jersey-based lawyer Tom
Lewis, who works with brokers moving to new firms.
A smart strategy for advisers is to get everything in
writing, said former Morgan Stanley manager Mark Albers, who
worked at the firm for more than a decade in California.
Albers, who now runs a financial services consulting firm in
Los Angeles, encourages advisers to get a written agreement that
is signed by the manager, even if it is not part of the official
contract.
Managers say they may oversee hundreds of people and recruit
dozens of advisers at the same time, and might not remember what
they promised to each person.
While a recruit might be promised promotions, key accounts
or marketing budgets, the two most common "soft promises" made
by managers are office location and support staffing, said
former Merrill Lynch manager Brad Stratton.
Stratton spent two decades at the firm, now owned by Bank of
America, before leaving in February to open up his own
practice in Overland Park, Kansas.
In a FINRA arbitration case Buckstein is handling against
Morgan Keegan, a broker from Caracas, Venezuela, was recruited
by the firm to head a new branch in Florida, Buckstein said.
The broker later accused Morgan Keegan of ruining his
business because the branch opened months late, and he wasn't
able to move former clients quickly from his former employer. A
spokesman for Morgan Keegan, now a unit of Raymond James
Financial Inc, did not respond to requests for comment.
LOW-ASSET BROKERS HIT HARDEST
Advisers who have smaller amounts of assets under management
are the most vulnerable because they do not have leverage to get
promises written into contracts.
When those promises fall through, advisers often live off
their signing bonuses if they can't build client assets fast
enough.
Todd Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said that happened to
him during the three years after he became a Morgan Stanley
adviser.
Smith was generating annual revenues of about $330,000 when
he joined Morgan Stanley. He expected a senior broker from his
old firm to move with him and become his partner.
A Morgan Stanley recruiter assured Smith that it could
legally force the other broker to join him as a partner. That
was crucial to Smith, who expected to eventually take on the
partner's business.
When the senior broker backed out, the recruiter denied the
promise. Smith not only earned less, he had higher-than-expected
expenses because he was paying an assistant for the partnership,
as the firm suggested. That, combined with the financial crisis,
eventually led to a 30 percent decline in his revenues.
Smith lived off his $240,000 signing bonus from Morgan
Stanley - technically a loan that is forgiven in increments over
time. He left after three years, before the loan was fully
forgiven.
Smith, now an adviser with LPL Financial, eventually filed
for bankruptcy because he couldn't repay the roughly $200,000
balance he owed.
PRESSURE FROM THE TOP
Unrealistic promises are often the result of the pressure on
branch managers to bring in new recruits "at all costs," said
Albers.
Albers said he has been in recruiting meetings with senior
managers who "promised things I knew the firm wouldn't be able
to provide."
Such empty promises included perks like office space,
negotiated salaries for assistants, and other benefits.
But none of that matters unless brokers get it in writing,
said Buckstein, the lawyer in Florida. "If you don't, good
luck," he said.
