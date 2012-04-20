By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 20
April 20 Wiping the slate clean may get easier
for brokers who believe their public records have been unfairly
tarnished by investor complaints.
A proposal by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is
a first step toward developing a procedure that would help
brokers more easily erase disclosures on their public records of
arbitration cases that investors file against a broker's firm
but not the broker.
The requirement, imposed in 2009, aims to protect investors.
They can review those disclosures when choosing an adviser. But
the requirement has had an unintended consequence: many brokers
ended up with unflattering disclosures about products their
firms said were safe, such as auction rate securities, but later
caused investors problems.
As it stands, brokers are subject to a hodgepodge of
procedures when they try to get such information expunged. Now
FINRA is suggesting a formal process for wiping away those
disclosures. The change would grant brokers more independence
and control over the process than they have now. That could lead
to fewer incriminating remarks on brokers' records, especially
in cases when the broker is not to blame.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," said Richard
Roth, a New York-based securities lawyer. Many investor
complaints are about products, not a specific broker, he said.
NO MECHANISM
Hundreds of brokers who sold auction rate securities are
among those whose public records -- available through
BrokerCheck, a free FINRA database -- are littered with
disclosures about investor complaints against their firms.
Auction rate securities are long-term debt issues that act
like shorter-term issues because their interest rates are
generally reset about every month.
Arbitration claims against brokerages began to pile up after
the $330 billion auction rate market failed in 2008. That's when
the large investment banks that ran the auctions faced liquidity
problems, leaving thousands of investors with securities that
couldn't be sold.
The securities were sold as highly liquid short-term
instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly
higher returns. Brokers sold the securities with few problems
for more than a decade and had little reason to believe they
were giving investors bad advice.
But that didn't matter after FINRA's disclosure rule was
approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009.
Many of those brokers, ironically, testified in behalf of the
clients and against their firms during arbitration proceedings,
but the complaints were posted to their records anyway.
Trying to erase those disclosures through a process known as
expungement has been a problem for brokers.
Expungement requests can be tricky when a broker is not part
of the investor's c ore legal dispute, because they must be
approved by arbitrators and then by a court.
The choices are now limited: brokers can become a party to
the investor's case and let the arbitrators decide whether to
recommend an expungement. Or they can ask their firms to push
for an expungement while negotiating a settlement with the
investor. Many firms will agree to pay the investor for losses
as long as the investor will not oppose an expungement for the
broker in future proceedings.
But not all brokerages are willing to help with
expungements, especially when the broker moves to another shop,
said Francis Curran, a securities lawyer for McCormick & O'Brien
LLP in New York. "The interest is not aligned anymore. The firm
won't spend additional resources to help," Curran said.
Brokers can also start a separate arbitration case. But that
is a potentially costly and lengthy process that typically
requires the broker to name either the investors or the firm
itself as a party. Both the firm and investor could then have to
hire a lawyer. What's more, taking that action can be awkward if
the investor is still a client.
GOING SOLO
FINRA's proposal would allow brokers to initiate their own
action, as a solo party, to request expungement. Only brokers
who are not named in disputes filed by customers could use the
process.
"It gives them an opportunity without intervening in the
customers case," said Linda Fienberg, president of FINRA's
dispute resolution unit.
Brokers also would need to meet certain criteria. For
example, they would have 180 days from when FINRA informs them
of a disclosure to notify the regulator of their plans to
request an expungement. They could not ask for other types of
relief in the case, such as money from their brokerage for
defamation. Brokers would also have to wait for any related
investor arbitration to come to an end before their record could
be cleaned.
Other stringent procedures for expungement would remain. For
example, an arbitrator who considers the request would have to
make specific written findings about why the expungement is
appropriate. And the broker would still have to obtain a court's
approval.
FINRA's Fienberg does not expect the rule to be adopted this
year, since the regulator may have to tweak it again before
submitting it to the SEC for approval.
Comments to FINRA on the proposal are due by May 21.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)