By Suzanne Barlyn
| SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 28
U.S. lawmakers to back a Department of Labor plan to rein in
conflicts of interest by securities brokers who offer retirement
advice is a "national disgrace," a former top U.S. securities
regulator said on Monday.
Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur
Levitt told a group of U.S. state securities regulators that
supporters of the proposed rule need to do more to "push back"
against a political system that is "really rotten."
Levitt, the SEC's longest-serving chairman, was speaking at
a meeting of the North American Securities Administrators
Association (NASAA), with members from U.S. states, Canada and
Mexico.
The Department of Labor has been working for several years
to overhaul regulations on how brokers advise clients on
workplace retirement plans such as 401(k)s and individual
retirement accounts.
The plan is designed to reduce potential conflicts of
interest because advisers who offer rollover advice to retirees
stand to benefit financially. Brokers would have to act as
fiduciaries, or give advice that is in their clients' best
interests. The move could save investors billions of dollars,
supporters said.
But many Republicans and some Democrats oppose the plan,
asserting that it would drive up costs, curb commissions and
ultimately hurt customers.
Critics, including the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, have also complained the Labor Department
rule could conflict with a separate fiduciary-rule making effort
under consideration at the SEC that would harmonize rules
between broker-dealers and investment advisers.
In February, Missouri Republican Representative Ann Wagner,
re-proposed legislation to delay the Labor Department's efforts
until the SEC completes its separate rulemaking.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee
will debate the bill, which it expects will pass in a vote on
Thursday, a committee spokesman said.
In 2013, a prior bill by Wagner generated some bipartisan
support and passed in the House by a vote of 254-166.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Wagner declined to provide an
immediate comment.
The SEC, nonetheless, should have been taking the lead on
fiduciary initiatives all along but political disagreements
within the agency has stalled progress, Levitt said.
Now, "Congress is saying 'give it to the SEC' because they
know the SEC is so politically divided that (the agency) can't
get to the issue until 2016," Levitt said. That is when
Republicans hope to control both Congress and the White House,
said Levitt, whose present roles include being a senior adviser
at the Carlyle Group LP.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to provide an immediate comment.
The Labor Department plan, in the works for five years,
gained national prominence in February, when President Barack
Obama announced his support for the proposed rules.
A broad coalition of groups, including those representing
consumers, workers and investors, have lobbied vigorously for
the Labor Department plan, said Barbara Roper, investor
protection director of the Consumer Federation of America, in a
telephone interview.
The problem is that the securities industry has vastly more
financial resources to promote its views, Roper said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)