By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, March 7
For two years, Mark
Albers woke up at 3 a.m. and drove 126 miles from his home in
Los Angeles to his job managing a Merrill Lynch office complex
in San Diego.
Albers had to relocate to Los Angeles after his job as a
Merrill office manager in North Orange County was eliminated
following Bank of America Corp's takeover of the
brokerage in 2009. It was one of the first of several rounds of
thinning of the ranks of branch and complex managers - those who
oversee multiple offices but do not generate income for the
brokerages.
Being a branch or regional manager was once seen as a prized
role. But many in those positions have recently found themselves
out of work as big brokerages consolidate and make sweeping cost
reductions.
Albers, 49, quit his job - and the industry - in December
after a financial advising career that spanned nearly two
decades. He started a consulting firm and now counsels advisers
who are thinking about moving to a new job or switching firms.
"There's almost no market anymore" for someone who isn't
generating revenue by advising clients or hiring good advisers,
said California-based financial services recruiter Ron Edde.
Most managers handle oversight of brokers, compliance and
recruiting, and do not directly manage client money - the
revenue driver of a firm. When brokerages look to trim costs,
such managers are often viewed as pricey overhead, according to
industry recruiters.
"Every year there are more and more guys looking for work,"
said New York-based recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who was a branch
manager early in his career.
After decades in the industry, some managers are trying to
avoid the ax by rebuilding their client books while still
managing other brokers. Others are returning to full-time
advising positions. Some managers, realizing their opportunities
are limited, are simply leaving the industry.
BRANCH CONSOLIDATION
A new wave of cuts began in earnest last year, and more are
expected this year.
In October, Merrill Lynch cut about a dozen branch and
complex managers. Morgan Stanley, which cut positions
after its merger with Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in
2009, said in its latest regulatory filing that branch
consolidation was a primary driver of the decrease in its
occupancy and equipment expenses in 2011.
"As they consolidate real estate, you don't need two
managers, you just need one," Albers said.
Former UBS complex manager Richard
Sorenson, who left the firm in 2009, said many of the managers
he worked with during his two-decade career are no longer there
- a testament to the shifting nature of the industry.
"They've all been either fired, taken jobs elsewhere, or
retired," said Sorenson, who now works as a complex manager at
RBC Wealth, where he oversees about 125 advisers.
In a complex structure, a manager oversees multiple offices,
which are often run by branch managers. Only some of those
managers also advise clients and generate revenue for the firm.
"They encouraged you to step away and focus only on running
a branch," which was time-consuming, said Albers, who sometimes
handled all compliance issues for brokers and received about 300
management-related emails a day.
Just two years ago, the average complex included about 70
advisers; in some regions, many now include more than 200
advisers, recruiter Edde said. At his peak at UBS, Sorensen
managed about 150 advisers.
NEXT STEPS
While there are no hard figures on the number of management
positions lost in the last few years, recruiters and industry
observers say they see more layoffs now than in previous years.
Managers who maintain even a small client base can stay in
the business if they go independent or join another firm as an
adviser.
For example, Brad Stratton, a former manager at Merrill,
never gave up his book of business and managed about $75 million
in client assets at Merrill. He left in February after two
decades at the firm to start his own advisory practice.
But starting an advisory practice can be difficult after
years at a big firm because "most (advisers) have been out of
that kind of work for a long period of time," said New
York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig.
For managers who long ago set aside their clients, a
reputation for recruiting top advisers can help land a similar
job at another brokerage, said recruiter Danny Sarch of Leitner
Sarch Consultants in New York.
As the desire - and competition - for top advisers
intensifies, the ability to recruit high-revenue advisers is
critical. For example, recruiting has been a highlight for
Sorenson. He has lured 10 advisers from UBS to RBC.
But many managers have found lateral moves impossible.
"Unfortunately, their job prospects are fairly dismal,"
Elzweig said.
Some, like Albers, have left the industry and launched
second careers as industry consultants. Albers works from a home
office, with no commute. Sorenson said he has seen others do the
same.
"A lot of people have been crushed by what's gone on in the
industry over the last few years," Albers said. "I'm very happy
doing what I do now."
