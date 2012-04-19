NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. brokerage giants Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch on Thursday posted mixed first-quarter results as investors poured more money into their accounts but the buying and selling of securities slowed.

Bank of America's wealth management division -- Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust -- said first quarter net income rose less than a percent to $547 million from last year while revenue fell 3 percent to $4.36 billion as commissions slumped. Merrill by itself generated $3.68 billion in revenue, down 2 percent.

Morgan Stanley's global wealth management business, primarily a 51 percent stake in its Morgan Stanley Smith Barney venture with Citigroup, said revenue was little changed at $3.41 billion compared with last year, as management fees and interest income were offset by lower commissions.

Profit rose 4 percent to $267 million, reflecting the continued high cost of Morgan Stanley integrating three wealth management businesses and training advisers on the new systems.

Those costs have reduced the division's profit margin to 11.3 percent, a far cry from Morgan Stanley's 20 percent target. BofA's wealth businesses reported a 19.8 percent margin.

"They both had decent results," said Aite Group research director Alois Pirker, who tracks the wealth management industry. "In terms of relative performance, Bank of America is doing better."

Merrill's client balances rose 1.5 percent to $1.84 trillion -- a figure that includes managed assets, brokerage assets, deposits and loans. Net inflows of $7.8 billion represented the second best quarter since the Merrill deal.

Morgan Stanley saw total client assets rise 2 percent to $1.74 trillion. The bank no longer discloses brokerage in-flows.

On its face, BofA has surpassed Morgan Stanley by client assets. Yet Merrill's results for the first time include BofA retirement services business, which last year generated $1.1 billion in revenue and oversaw $243 billion in client balances, namely 401(k) plans and other savings programs.

Cerulli Associates research director Bing Waldert contends both firms actually lost ground, with client assets growing at a slower pace during the first quarter than the financial markets. Some of that reflects the losses of top broker teams, he said.

In terms of adviser headcount and productivity, Merrill appears to be pulling away from its archrival.

The ranks of Merrill advisers rose by 10 during the first quarter to 16,175, excluding Merrill Edge, a Bank of America program for people with less than $250,000 to invest.

Merrill brokers, who are targeting more wealthy investors, on average generated $905,000 of annualized revenue.

By contrast, Morgan Stanley's ranks of financial advisers continued to shrink, slipping by 319, or nearly 2 percent, in the past three months to 17,193. However, average productivity rose 5 percent to $787,000.

"That's what we want -- we want the high-caliber financial advisers working with their clients," Morgan Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Thursday.

Morgan Stanley says its performance will surge as it wraps up a three-year effort to marry several legacy brokerages into one. The first wave of legacy Smith Barney advisers were moved to the new technology platform during the first quarter and the rest will be transferred this summer.

Morgan Stanley under the 2009 agreement has the option to buy another 14 percent stake in the Smith Barney venture from Citi, starting May 31, and the rest by 2014. But there's been speculation Morgan Stanley will buy the whole thing this year. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew, Bernard Orr)