* Many brokerages do not follow rules for supervision
* Small offices a hotbed for compliance problems
By Suzanne Barlyn
CORONADO, Calif., Sept 10 Wall Street's
brokerages are falling short when it comes to policing their
brokers, according to a nationwide series of examinations by
state regulators.
The biggest issue: Many firms are not following their own
procedures for keeping employees in check.
Examination results compiled for a bi-yearly study by the
North American Securities Administrators Association, or NASAA,
revealed that failing to follow "written supervisory procedures"
topped the five most common violations at brokerages examined
during the project.
NASAA, an organization of state securities regulators,
unveiled the results on Sunday, the first day of its annual
meeting in Coronado, California.
Potential wrongdoing by financial advisers has been in the
U.S. spotlight since Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme wiped out the life savings of many investors. Madoff, 74,
pleaded guilty in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year sentence
in a North Carolina federal prison.
The Madoff episode led to efforts by regulators to beef up
safeguards for investors, including heightened surveillance of
brokerages and some other types of financial advisers
A brokerage's compliance with written procedures it develops
to oversee employees is typically the first line of defense to
safeguard investors, say compliance professionals. Many state
regulators have made checking up on how well brokerages comply
with those policies a key focus in their exams during recent
years, said William Reilly, chief of the Florida Bureau of
Securities Regulation, in remarks to regulators on Sunday.
Strained budgets have pushed state regulators to focus their
exams on specific areas, instead of conducting broad
examinations of a brokerage's entire operation, Reilly said.
Securities regulators in 24 states reported a total of 236
examinations conducted between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2012,
according to NASAA. Of those, there were 49 instances in which
brokerages that did not follow their own supervisory procedures.
Maintaining current procedures was a problem in 22 exams.
Regulators, on the whole, found 11 types of violations
pertaining to supervision.
Small branch offices of broker dealers were a hotbed of
compliance problems, a theme that was also evident in NASAA's
2010 study. For example, not following supervisory procedures
and selling unsuitable securities were problems in 82 percent of
branches where there were five brokers or fewer, compared with
18 percent of larger offices.
Of the exams reported, various supervision problems were
detected in 27 percent of exams. Violations relating to keeping
proper books and records were another big problem for
brokerages, with examiners finding various problems in 29
percent of exams they conducted. Of the results for 236 exams
analyzed in the study, there were 31 instances of failing to
maintain new account information for customers. Various sales
practice violations, including the sales of unsuitable
securities, were a problem in 24 percent of exams.
The overall instances of violations in some categories, such
as sales practices and supervision, were slightly lower than
when the study was conducted in 2010, according to Reilly. That
is because regulators reported 20 percent fewer examinations, he
said.
However, that does not mean that regulators conducted fewer
exams, he told Reuters. There could be situations in which
regulators have either not started or finished exams during the
period for the study, Reilly said. "There is a lot on their
plates now," he said.