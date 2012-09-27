* Execs on panel say influx of products makes due diligence
take longer
* Wells, UBS build out systems to screen clients
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 27 With increased regulatory
scrutiny of complex exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded
notes, big brokerage firms are taking longer to make them
available to financial advisers, according to speakers at
SIFMA's Complex Products Forum.
In some cases, the firms have decided that the time it would
take to conduct due diligence on complex ETFs, or even a mutual
fund, is not worth the effort, said Paul Weisenfeld, managing
director of funds at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in
a panel discussion at the forum on Thursday.
This means that financial advisers - and many of their
clients - may not be able to access more sophisticated products
or, at the very least, will have to wait several months before
they can buy them.
"It used to be that once a product got a ticker everyone
could get it," said one conference attendee who declined to be
named because he was not permitted by his employer to speak to
the press. "Now the firm blocks the ticker until they approve it
for sale."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in recent years have
stepped up their focus on complex ETFs, such as leveraged and
inverse exchange traded-funds, as well as exchange-traded notes.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed to amplify
short-term returns by using debt and derivatives while
exchange-traded notes are debt securities issued by banks.
The number of ETFs and ETNs has jumped over the years, with
1,454 ETFs, 205 of which are exchange-traded notes, now on the
market, according to Morningstar.
Given the increase in the number of these products being
launched, brokerage firms have to spend more time than ever
doing due diligence, brokerage firm executives on the panel
said.
Some products might not get approved because the firm simply
has not had time yet to review them properly, said Robert
Forsyth, director, exchange traded products at UBS Financial
Services.
"At UBS we block many products because they are too new and
we haven't had a chance to review them," he said in the panel
discussion. "With so many new products coming out, we just don't
have the time or manpower to review all of the products."
The due diligence applies both to the firms' own products as
well as those created by other providers, Forsyth said.
For example, the investment banking arm of UBS offers a
number of volatility-based exchange-traded notes, none of which
UBS allows its own financial advisers to sell, Forsyth said
after the panel discussion.
For those products that do pass muster, the brokerages still
set restrictions on who can buy them.
UBS and Wells Fargo & Co, for example, have built
systems to help assure that more complex products are only
available to suitable clients.
UBS' classification system takes into account a number of
criteria, such as an investors' risk tolerance, income, total
net worth, when deciding which investors can have access to
complex products. The system has more than 20 criteria.
"You can have a very unsophisticated investor with a huge
net worth, so you need to look at a variety of factors," Forsyth
said.
Wells Fargo has a system created to restrict sales of
certain products to only clients that have a relevant investment
objective, said Dan Moorman, senior vice president, of mutual
funds, ETFs and unit investment trusts at Wells Fargo Advisors,
the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo, in the panel discussion.
Similarly, the firm has enhanced its systems so that when
certain types of orders come in, the client receives disclosures
about the potential risks of those complex products, he said.
For smaller brokerage firms, the increased due diligence on
complex products can be a particular challenge, said one
wirehouse executive who spoke anonymously because he is not
allowed to speak to the press.
"FINRA holds every broker dealer accountable," he said.
In opening remarks at the conference, FINRA Chief Executive
Richard Ketchum said the agency is looking closely at how firms
sell complex products, with a particular focus on potential
conflict of interest and training [ID:nL1E8KR65Y}.