By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 14 Securities brokers who think California's
state court system offers an easy path for erasing details from
their public records may want to think again.
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is having some
success as a fierce opponent.
One broker recently lost his 2-1/2-year California court
battle to clear old complaints from his license. Another is
fighting the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)'s
efforts to move his case out of the state to federal court.
A state appeals court decision there last year gave some of
the nation's 635,000 brokers hope that going to court in
California could be an attractive alternative to FINRA's process
for cleaning up, or expunging, unflattering details from their
records. About 44 percent of U.S. brokers are
licensed in California, according to the state's securities
regulator.
That decision, in August 2012, made clear that California
state judges could decide expungements based on what they
thought was fair, instead of applying FINRA's expungement rules,
which require proof that the information is false or erroneous.
But as the two current California cases show, anything is
possible, even an unfavorable result. At the very least, brokers
taking their cases to the Golden State can expect a fight, since
they must name FINRA as a defendant. The regulator has opposed
the brokers in these two cases at every turn.
NEVER TOO OLD
One of the brokers, Edwin "Mike" Lickiss, cited problems
that dated back to 1986, when he worked for a predecessor of the
brokerage unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc and started selling
shares of a real estate investment trust, or REIT.
The REIT filed for bankruptcy in the early 1990s, after its
manager took $7.2 million in cash. Then, 17 customers filed a
total of $1.5 million in arbitration cases against Lickiss,
alleging that he did not disclose the risks. While most of them
settled, the details are still on his public record.
Now, they will stay. "The public interest is best served
when investors and regulators have complete access to accurate
information regarding the history" of brokers, wrote California
Superior Court Judge Steven Austin in an October 21 opinion.
"We are disappointed with the court's ruling in this case
but of course will respect it," said Jeffrey S. Salisbury,
Lickiss' lawyer in Eugene, Oregon. Lickiss, a broker since 1977,
now works for California-based Investment Architects Inc. The
firm's president did not return a call requesting comment.
The judge noted that securities arbitrators heard cases in
two of the 17 complaints. They found against Lickiss and awarded
the investors a total of $140,000 in those two cases. A total of
more than $800,000 was paid to the investors in the 15 cases
that settled, the court wrote.
Lickiss did not allege in his court case that those
decisions were wrong, or that claims in the settled cases were
false or in error, the court wrote. Instead, his arguments
hinged on the disclosures simply being too old.
"If someone wants an expungement, they have to do a better
job than that," said Seth Lipner, a New York-based securities
arbitration lawyer for investors who recently studied
expungement procedures for an upcoming law review article.
While no other complaints have surfaced about Lickiss since
1996, "it does not change the fact that at one point in his life
he was capable of committing multiple acts of serious
professional misconduct and fraud," the judge wrote.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment.
LITIGATION LIMBO
FINRA's resistance against a broker in another lawsuit
signals what others can likely expect if they head to
California's courts to clear their records: FINRA moved the case
to federal court. A federal court should hear the case because
federal law requires FINRA to regulate securities firms and
brokers, FINRA wrote in court documents.
Now the broker, who works at Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit and identifies himself with the pseudonym,
John Doe, [ID: nL2N0HE192] is fighting to move the case back to
state court. A spokesman for Merrill Lynch, which is not a party
in the suit, declined to comment.
A hearing on the issue is set for Monday. If Doe loses and
the case stays in federal court, the judge could hear arguments
that same day about FINRA's request to throw the case out.
Doe's Los Angeles-based lawyer, Jeffrey Riffer, said he was
optimistic that the federal judge would send the case back to
state court. That happened in the Lickiss case, after FINRA
moved it to federal court.
Regardless, brokers should think twice before bringing
expungement cases in California courts unless they live or
actually work there, said Tom Lewis, a lawyer in Lawrenceville,
New Jersey who represents brokers in employment issues.
Having a California license may not be enough, on its own,
to convince an already overworked state court system that such a
case actually belongs there, Lewis said.
"A judge can easily see through that," Lewis said. "It will
get shut down quickly."