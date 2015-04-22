(Refiling to restore headline tag)
By Suzanne Barlyn
April 22 A U.S. Labor Department plan to require
best-interest contracts from retirement account brokers would
make it easier for investors who try to recoup money for losses
by pinning the blame on brokers' bad advice, lawyers said.
The contracts, which would require Wall Street brokers to
pledge to uphold their clients' best interests when giving
retirement account advice, are the signature piece of a
long-awaited plan unveiled last week by U.S. Labor Secretary Tom
Perez. He said the new rules would protect investors from
recommendations that line brokers' pockets with fees but fail to
meet investors' best financial needs.
Securities industry experts are mulling the voluminous plan
and the preparing their written views, due July 6. A public
hearing will follow.
One potential impact of the proposal is becoming clear:
Arbitration cases by investors who believe brokers misguided
them about rolling over a 401(k) to an IRA, or about other
retirement advice, would be easier to prove, lawyers said.
The Labor Department's plan results from its roughly
5-year-long effort to craft a rule that would hold brokers who
offer retirement account advice to a higher "fiduciary" standard
of putting customers' interests first. Brokers must presently
recommend investments that are "suitable" for investors, based
on factors such as age.
"It's a good step in the right direction," said Joe Peiffer,
president of the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association
(PIABA), whose members are lawyers who represent investors.
Contracts would clearly state brokers' fiduciary
responsibilities, at least for retirement advice. Individual
investors could enforce those contracts in the arbitration unit
run by Wall Street's self-regulator, the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Arbitrators currently rely on state laws when determining
the standard of conduct that brokers must follow, a first step
in any investors' case. Only a handful of states, including
California and Missouri, require brokers to act as fiduciaries
at all times, Peiffer said.
A fiduciary duty that is set in stone would deflate
arguments that brokerages typically raise to deflect blame for
bad advice, such as that an investor has in-depth financial
know-how, Peiffer said. Firms could be found to have run afoul
of a fiduciary standard by simply selling mutual funds that
charge upfront fees, when equivalent no-fee alternatives are
available, lawyers said.
Concerns about bigger legal liabilities for Wall Street are
growing. "It makes the burden of defense all that more
difficult," said Steven Rabitz, a New York lawyer who advises
firms on retirement plan regulation.
Among the issues: Investors' lawyers will ramp up efforts to
find more retirement account cases, said Larry Polk, an
arbitration lawyer in Atlanta who represents brokerages.
Retirement accounts are now at issue in less than a quarter of
Polk's cases, but that could change.
Class action cases are another worry, said Jaret Seiberg, a
Guggenheim Partners policy analyst.
Peiffer, the investors' lawyer, has no sympathy, saying
conflicted advice now costs investors $17 billion a year. "I'll
be happy if a never see another 65-year-old man break down in my
office because he's wiped out," he said.
(Editing by Charles Levinson and Ted Botha)