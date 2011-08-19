THE ISSUE: Three weeks of roller-coaster equity markets have left many investors exhausted and financial advisers searching for answers. We talked to some advisers about real-world options, geared to clients' risk tolerance.

By Joseph A. Giannone and Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK Aug 19 Income-generating stocks and bonds can provide stability and reassurance during volatile periods.

Andrew Morse, a veteran broker at HighTower Advisors LLC in New York, steers some of his affluent clients toward dividend-paying companies with modest debt loads and operations in faster-growing regions such as Asia.

One such company is McDonald's Corp. (MCD.N), the $88 billion fast-food giant that pays a nearly 3 percent dividend yield and in July beat estimates by reporting a 5 percent rise in sales.

Todd Morgan, senior managing partner of Bel Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles, says many of his clients had moved assets to cash and bonds ahead of the recent downturn. That allowed them to redeployed into high-dividend stocks at discounted prices last week.

Investors could do well, he said, with blue chips like Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) shares, each of which yields more than Treasury bonds.

"What would you rather own for the next 10 years?," asks Morgan, whose firm oversees $6.5 billion.

P&G shares yield 3.45 percent, while Johnson & Johnson stock pays 3.6 percent. By comparison, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was yielding 2.1 percent on Friday.

Investors averse to stock-picking might embrace vehicles such as the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY.P), a passive fund comprised of dividend paying stocks, or the Manning & Napier Dividend Focus mutual fund (MNDFX.O).

The mutual fund is down nearly 10 percent since July 22, and the S&P Dividend ETF is down 12 percent in the same period, smaller declines than the 16 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index.

RISKIER PLAYS

Exchange-traded funds are generally thought of as efficient vehicles for both small and large players to play the market.

Taking a short position on the $2.7 billion iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG.P) could be a good strategy to profit from Europe's fiscal woes, said Paul Justice, an ETF analyst at Morningstar.

"Germany is export-driven and if Europe continues to suffer, Germany will suffer disproportionately," he said.

Investors bearish on the United States and its financial services companies may want to short the $4.8 billion Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF.P), which sank 21 percent in the past month, he said.

Those who expect market volatility to persist can purchase securities based on the CBOE's Market Volatility Index, such as the $1.3 billion iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures exchange-traded note (VXX.P) The index has roughly doubled since July 22, when the recent market swoon began.

Advisers and clients with a real taste for risk can try leveraged and inverse ETFs, said Tom Lydon, president of Global Trends Investments, an adviser managing $95 million.

"These are for people who are watching the markets every day," he said. "You can't just buy them and hold on because they don't correlate exactly to the market over long periods."

The Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and state securities regulators have issued warnings about the dangers of owning leveraged or inverse ETFs, which amplify risks by using debt and derivatives.

Advisers said it's important to discuss investments in difficult times.

"Clients are starting to understand that abnormal is normal," said Howard Sontag, whose New York-based Sontag Advisory LLC manages $5 billion in assets for super-wealthy families. "We cannot control market volatility, but we can build a portfolio that gives our clients some comfort."

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)