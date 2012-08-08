Aug 8 In tough financial times, earning some extra bucks from a side job or business deal seems harmless enough to many brokers.

The possibility of more income from managing a customer service desk or helping a local business is becoming increasingly attractive. Many opportunities can even lead to second careers. And some brokers, especially those at small firms, can get approval to take on those jobs.

But for those who cannot, the risk is not worth taking.

Taking on jobs as innocuous as volunteering to serve on the board of a charity, or doing bookkeeping for a homeowners' association can raise red flags and stiff penalties.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority disciplined dozens of brokers in cases involving outside business practices during the past year - and those are just the brokers who have been caught. Many others still fly under the radar.

Too often, brokers run afoul of a securities industry rule requiring them to give written notice to their brokerages about outside work. At large brokerages, which typically do not allow such work, some brokers take on side gigs anyway, without notifying their firms.

One common violation is volunteering to be treasurer of a homeowners' association, said Benette Zivley, a lawyer in Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C. in Austin, Texas.

Many brokers see the task of managing the cash set aside for neighborhood upkeep as a way to show off their financial savvy and attract new clients, he said.

But the idea makes brokerages nervous. They could be on the hook if the broker spends too much or runs off with the cash, even if the association is not their client, said Zivley, a former Texas securities regulator.

Many large brokerages go beyond FINRA rules and ban all outside business by brokers, Zivley said.

"The risks to brokerages are obvious. When the deal goes bad, people look for deep pockets - and the firm is likely the only one with any pocket left," said Frances Curran, a lawyer for McCormick & O'Brien LLP in New York.

MONEY GONE SOUR

For brokers, side jobs are similar to the side fix-it projects that homeowners may ask appliance repair technicians to do on weekends for cash, when their bosses are not looking.

For example, a former broker at New York Life Securities, a unit of New York Life Insurance Company, earned an extra $9,000 on the side during a three-year period from a couple who paid him for "various financial planning services," according to a FINRA disciplinary decision in late July. The couple also paid him to form a corporation for them to buy and sell properties.

But the broker never told New York Life about the arrangement, according to FINRA. The company fired him after the couple complained, and FINRA barred him for the conduct and other violations.

In another instance, a former AXA Advisors broker, a unit of AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, got into trouble for providing outside paralegal services. A couple paid her a percentage of the proceeds they earned through her services. But she did not tell her firm about the arrangement, and earned $10,000 for the services.

The broker, who did not return a call requesting comment, agreed to be barred from the securities industry in June without admitting or denying the charges.

RISKY BUSINESS

Some brokers pursue their outside dealings even further, taking on stakes in business ventures. One broker, for example, recently agreed to a $5,000 fine and three-month suspension for, among other things, not telling his former firm, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, that he was part-owner of a physical fitness business. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is a unit of Deutsche Bank AG.

Another case brought to light this week involved a former broker with Genworth Financial Securities Corp. He agreed to a year-long suspension that began Monday, after failing to notify his firm of his dealings with a taco restaurant franchise company.

A major concern about those types of outside business ventures is that they often lead to another violation: "selling away." That is when brokers sell investments without their firm's knowledge and pocket some cash from the deal. Those investments can be private stakes in the broker's venture.

While the extra cash and business may look appealing, getting caught is not.

Enterprising brokers may pick up some extra cash, but it can leave the firm on the hook if investments go sour. Angry clients often blame the firm for not properly supervising the broker, leading to arbitration cases. And it could ultimately end up costing you your job or career in the industry. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Walden Siew and Matthew Lewis)