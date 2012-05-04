May 4Twelve years ago, Bruce Buscetto could not
imagine that a securities regulator's disciplinary case against
him would someday prevent him from holding on to his executive
job in another industry.
For brokers, his is a cautionary tale that disciplinary
problems can come back to haunt them. Think twice before
considering a settlement. Keep in mind that even an agreement
that does not admit wrongdoing can derail a future job.
Buscetto's troubles began in 2000, when he was barred from
the securities business in a settlement with Wall Street
regulators who said he had misrepresented investments to
customers. The case goes back even further, to the early 1990s,
when he worked as a branch manager for Hibbard Brown & Co, a
brokerage that was ultimately expelled from the industry for
defrauding customers.
Buscetto started fresh, building a successful career in
healthcare. He eventually became head of the largest business
unit of pharmacy benefit manager SXC Health Solutions Corp's
, according to court documents.
But Buscetto was demoted in 2010 after the company had
trouble getting a license it needed from Florida insurance
regulators because of his securities industry bar, according to
court documents.
The regulators later decided not to require the license, but
Buscetto did not get his old job back. A spokesman for Lisle,
Illinois-based SXC declined to comment.
Buscetto's case highlights the growing -- and unexpected --
long-term challenges that some ex-brokers face as they try to
move forward in a new industry after a disciplinary settlement.
A key issue that brokers need to consider is that their
regulatory information is both permanent and widely circulated.
For starters, some regulators for other industries, such as
insurance, have easy access to securities industry records for
current and former brokers. Then the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-regulator, changed its
rules in 2009, making information on bars and other sanctions
against brokers who leave the industry available to the public
through BrokerCheck, its free, searchable online database.
The permanent records, while intended to protect investors
from unknowingly seeking advice from a barred individual, can
lead to unfair consequences for ex-brokers trying to redeem
themselves in other industries, lawyers say.
Now FINRA is considering whether to include even more
information in BrokerCheck, such as brokers' educational
backgrounds and scores on licensing exams.
"This whole area has gotten totally out of control," said
George Brunelle, a New York-based lawyer who represents brokers.
PERMANENT ETCHING
The potential consequences of a disciplinary case should be
enough motivation for brokers to stay out of trouble. But the
reality is different: FINRA filed 1,411 disciplinary actions
against brokers and brokerages in 2011 alone.
The cloud of controversy about a disciplinary action itself
can pressure some brokers to agree to a suspension or a bar just
to end the process quickly.
Most brokers would be better off taking time to think about
the repercussions of what they are signing. Making a new start
in a field that requires a license, such as real estate and
insurance, can be particularly challenging.
Besides FINRA's permanent securities records, past successes
and misdeeds are easily found on the Internet. "You can pretty
much find out whatever you want," said Peter Ronza, president of
Pontifex Consulting Group LLC, a human resources consultancy in
Blane, Minnesota, that is not involved in the Buscetto case.
Employers have become more fastidious about background
checks in general, but scandals that have transformed corporate
America have also made companies more cautious about whom they
hire and promote, said Donna Boehme, principal of Compliance
Strategists LLC in New Providence, New Jersey.
"I think companies have gotten the memo that they have to
scrutinize people in positions of authority," Boehme said.
The technology used to do that "has completely changed the
manner in which a bar in one industry may have entirely
unintended collateral consequences in other industries,"
Buscetto's lawyers wrote in court papers filed in a lawsuit
against FINRA. For instance, a Google search reveals a
regulatory newsletter from 2000 that reported Buscetto's
settlement.
Buscetto wants a judge to overturn the 2000 order from
FINRA's predecessor barring him from the industry. In his 2000
settlement, he neither admitted nor denied the allegations
against him. He declined comment through his lawyer.
FINRA is trying to get the Buscetto case thrown out, arguing
that he has no right under federal securities law to request the
relief. Since he voluntarily settled his case, he cannot ask for
a "do over," FINRA's lawyers wrote in court papers. A FINRA
spokesman declined to comment.
A federal judge is still reviewing arguments in the case,
which Buscetto filed in late October. Lawyers who represent
brokers are not optimistic that he will win or that those in
similar situations can expect courts to help them.
But they hope the case will shed light on the outcome of
FINRA's permanent disclosure practice for ex-brokers who want to
redeem themselves. And for brokers, it is a lesson in why it
pays to avoid trouble in the first place.
