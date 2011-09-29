* May take closer look at discount brokers

* SEC examining how ETFs trade

* Market volatility a big concern

By Jessica Toonkel

Sept 29 The Securities and Exchange Commission is taking a closer look at some discount brokers and their role in increased volatility and potential "systemic risk" to stock markets, an SEC director said on Thursday.

The agency always has closely monitored the biggest broker dealers, such as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but it is now stepping up its scrutiny on discount brokers that could pose "systemic risk" to the markets, said Julius Leiman-Carbia, SEC associate director for compliance inspections and examinations.

"There are other firms that are significant enough in terms of access they provide investors to the market that if they ran into trouble, it would have material impact on the market," he said.

A systems glitch at a national discount broker that serves thousands of investors, could have the same kind of impact as a major broker dealer going under, Leiman-Carbia said.

For example, if trades suddenly could not be processed at a firm like Fidelity Investments, it would not just impact retail clients. Business client trades also wouldn't be cleared and that could create a liquidity crunch and potentially lead to a repeat of the 2010 flash crash.

Among other things, the agency will make sure that firms have processes in place to prevent problems like "fat finger" trades, where a trader keys in millions of dollars for a trade instead of thousands, he said.

Spokespeople for Fidelity and TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) said they would comply with any exams or regulation. A spokesman for Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW.N) declined to comment.

The SEC's sharper focus on some discount brokers comes at a time when the agency is trying to pinpoint the factors that have contributed to the volatility in equity markets. Market observers have blamed the huge daily swings in major stock indices on everything from leveraged ETFs to high frequency trading.

"We need to understand how much noise is part of the market, and how much is extraneous to the market," he said.

Leiman-Carbia said he will create a group made up of 5-10 examiners who will focus on these firms. But he said the division's 300 other examiners will also be responsible for keeping an eye on the potential problems. The division will work closely with the SEC's trading and markets division to spot potential issues.

Separately, the SEC said it also is focusing more attention on ETFs. The agency will look at whether ETF providers are keeping the net asset value of their portfolios in line with the value of its underlying securities, Leiman-Carbia said.

He said that no specific incident prompted the agency's increased focus on ETFs, but that the move is part of its larger effort to understand whether ETFs are contributing to market volatility.

"With the increasing volatility and the increase in their usage, we need to understand their impact," he said.