Oct 7 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said it would spin off 35 percent of
Brookfield Business Partners LP , which will own almost all of
the asset manager's business services and industrial operations
assets.
Brookfield Asset Management said it would spin off the
business by distributing a special dividend of about $500
million, or 50 cents per share, to its shareholders in the form
of units of Brookfield Business Partners (BBP).
Business services and industrial operations units generated
about $200 million funds from operations for Brookfield Asset
Management last year.
The asset manager plans to apply for listing of
Bermuda-based limited partnership BBP in Canada and the United
States. The spin-off is expected to close in the first quarter
of 2016.
Brookfield Asset Management plans to hold a general partner
interest in the partnership along with equity interest of about
65 percent.
In 2012, Brookfield Asset Management spun off its commercial
real estate holdings into Brookfield Property Partners LP
. (reut.rs/1VDkEFp)
Up to Tuesday's close of C$42.22, Brookfield Asset
Management's stock had risen nearly 9 percent on the Toronto
Stock Exchange this year.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)