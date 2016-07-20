BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first STACR deal of 2017
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
MUMBAI, July 20 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc aims to pump in about $1 billion into a proposed joint venture with India's top lender State Bank of India that will invest in distressed assets in the South Asian nation, the companies said on Wednesday.
Brookfield will commit about 70 billion rupees ($1 billion) to the venture, while SBI will contribute up to 5 percent of its total investments, according to a joint statement.
The joint venture may at a later stage seek participation from other lenders in the identified assets, the statement said. ($1 = 67.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025