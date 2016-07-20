* Brookfield, SBI to set up JV to invest in distressed
assets
* Indian banks battling $120 bln of soured debt
(Adds details of plan and comments by executives and analyst)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, July 20 Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management Inc plans to invest about $1 billion in
Indian distressed assets through a joint venture with the
largest lender in the South Asian nation where banks are
battling a record $120 billion of sour debt.
Brookfield and State Bank of India have signed a
preliminary agreement to set up a joint venture for the
investments, the firms said on Wednesday. SBI aims to contribute
up to 5 percent of the total investments targeted by the
venture, which may also rope in other banks at a later stage,
they said.
Indian banks, with 11.5 percent of their loans soured, are
under pressure from the regulator and the government to clean up
their books as higher bad loans choke fresh lending in an
economy whose main source of funding is bank credit.
The government earlier this year eased rules for bad-loan
buyers, and was also in talks with banks to help set up funds to
deal with distressed assets.
The scale of the opportunity and the rule easing are drawing
other foreign companies such as J.C. Flowers & Co and Canada
Pension Plan which have announced plans to invest in the Indian
distressed assets space.
Brookfield, which manages about $240 billion of assets
globally, has previously invested in the Indian real estate and
infrastructure sector. The 70 billion rupees ($1.04 billion)
that it has committed to invest through the venture with SBI
will be its biggest through a single venture in India.
The companies did not give a timeline for the investments.
They also did not say by when the venture will be set up or
detail the ownership structure.
The collaboration, though, will help banks in general and
SBI in particular to find alternative solution for resolution of
stressed assets, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of SBI, said
in the statement. SBI accounts for about a fifth of India's
banking assets.
The JV has no plan to set up a so-called Asset
Reconstruction Company required to directly buy bad loans from
banks, but will instead make equity or mezzanine financing to
distressed cases, a senior SBI executive said separately.
Details of the investment plan were yet to be worked out, the
executive said.
Siddharth Purohit, a banking analyst at Mumbai's Angel
Broking, said while more investors were expected in the
distressed assets space, the size of India's non-performing
assets (NPAs) was just too big.
"The requirement of funds will be much higher than what is
being initially committed," he said.
($1 = 67.2100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)