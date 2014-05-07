BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 7 Brookfield Asset Management said on Wednesday its cash flow slumped 29 percent in the first quarter due to a decline in realized gains from asset sales, but the result beat estimates and the company raised its dividend by 7 percent.
Funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real estate management companies, fell to $492 million, or 72 cents per share, from $689 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year earlier, the Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor said.
Analysts had expected FFO of 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated net income rose to $843 million from $697 million. Assets under management were $190 billion, while fee-bearing capital rose 5 percent to $84 billion.
Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share, replacing its previous four-month dividend of 20 cents a share, representing a 7 percent annualized gain.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.