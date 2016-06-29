BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
June 29 Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported a 12.13 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc , one of the two units of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc.
The Canadian asset manager said it acquired 11.1 million Class A common shares of TerraForm with economic exposure to about 24.82 percent shares under swap agreements.
Brookfield also said it was trying to buy shares owned by SunEdison. (bit.ly/29pSDfM)
TerraForm's shares rose about 11 percent to $9.74.
SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable.
SunEdison's units, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global Inc , were not part of the bankruptcy. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Randsburg International Gold -Prophecy will acquire Randsburg's 20% title interest in patented claims that comprise Titan Property in Ontario, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.