PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes SA expects unofficially to deliver 15,000 to 20,000 units in 2014, up from 13,141 units delivered in 2013, a company executive said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.
The company posted its fifth straight quarterly loss late Thursday as it struggled with sales cancellations and asset writedowns. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.