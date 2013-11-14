SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian homebuilder
Brookfield Incorporações SA posted a quarterly loss
that far exceeded analyst estimates, hit by a surge in costs as
well as sales cancellations.
The result will further cement Brookfield's laggard position
in the industry as it struggles to return to profitability
following an overly aggressive expansion plan that led to hefty
cost overruns and project delays.
The company booked a net loss of 53.2 million reais ($22.8
million) in the third quarter, its fourth straight quarter of
losses, compared with a 17.2 million reais profit a year
earlier.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 16.8 million
reais loss in the period, on average, while one analyst had
forecast a 4 million reais profit.
Cost problems continued to dog the company, with costs
related to real estate development and sales at 680.3 million
reais in the quarter, up 27 percent from a year ago.
"The company's rapid growth in recent years has added
complexity and challenges to our operations," Chief Executive
Officer Nicholas Reade said in the filing.
"Management remains confident in Brookfield's medium to long
term prospects and foresees positive financial results in 2014."
Sales cancellations, which have dragged down profitability
for many of Brazil's builders in recent quarters, soared some
160 percent from a year ago to 234.8 million reais.
The company began tightening its credit standards in 2010 to
tamp down cancellations, but many Brazilian homebuyers are now
stepping back after seeing their personal finances deteriorate
following a credit-fuelled consumption boom.
On a more positive note, Brookfield posted a gross profit
margin, or the portion of revenue left over after construction
costs, of 14.9 percent, an improvement from 2.1 percent in the
second quarter but still down from 18.6 percent a year ago.
Cash burn fell to 1.4 million reais, down from 72 million
reais in the second quarter, while net debt to shareholder
equity edged up 2.3 percentage points to 118.3 percent.
"Cash generated by the delivery of units should result in a
reduction in leverage in 2014," the filing said.
Brookfield posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, of 60.4 million reais, short of an average estimate
of 91 million reais in the Reuters survey.