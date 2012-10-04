Oct 4 Brookfield Infrastructure Finance Pty Ltd on Thursday sold C$400 million ($408 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.455 percent notes, due Oct. 10, 2017 were priced at par to yield 215.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and HSBC.