May 15 Brookfield Asset Management plans to spin off its commercial real estate holdings into a new company that will be listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges in the second half of the year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Brookfield, which manages about C$150 billion in assets, said the new company will be called Brookfield Property Partners and trade under the ticker symbol "BPY." It will comprise substantially all of the Brookfield Asset's commercial property operations.

Brookfield had previously announced its plans for the spinoff. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)