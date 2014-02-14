BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
TORONTO Feb 14 Brookfield Asset Management Inc's funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real estate management companies, more than doubled in the fourth quarter as investor hunger for real assets boosted fees and assets under management.
FFO rose to $1.03 billion, or $1.59 per share, from $459 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier, mostly due to carried interest on private funds received during the quarter.
The Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor said on Friday its consolidated net income rose 9 percent to $850 million, or $1.08 per share.
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
