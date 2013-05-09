May 9 Brookfield Asset Management's funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real estate management companies, rose 34 percent in the first quarter on strong North American housing-related businesses.

FFO rose to $689 million, or $1.03 per share, from $515 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $4.95 billion, while direct costs climbed 19 percent to $3.42 billion.

The Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor said its net income fell 4 percent to $697 million, or 51 cents per share, reflecting lower level of fair value gains.