Nov 21 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said it would merge its real estate, facilities and project
management services with the Australian and New Zealand business
of auto parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc to form a
single entity.
The new company, called Brookfield Johnson Controls, will
generate revenue of about $250 million and is expected to begin
operations from early 2013, the companies said in a
statement.
Brookfield Johnson Controls would combine the local
operations of Brookfield's multiplex services arm with the
Australian and New Zealand business of Johnson Controls's global
workplace solutions segment, which provides corporate real
estate and energy management services.
"Our reach will appeal to larger companies with operations
in Australia and New Zealand looking to grow into international
markets," said Jon McCormick, Brookfield Johnson Controls
managing director.
The new company would count Agilent Technologies Inc,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Cisco Systems, among
its clients and manage over 3.9 million square meters of
property in 9,200 locations around Australian and New Zealand.
This is the second partnership between Brookfield and
Johnson Controls, following a Canadian partnership formed in
1992. The Canadian partnership will also fall under Brookfield
Johnson Controls, the companies said.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the calendar
year.