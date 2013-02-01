* Funds from operations edge higher in Q4
* Results seen rising in 2013 as economy improves
* Brookfield owns office properties in New York, London
* Shares rise 18 Canadian cents to C$16.61 in Toronto
TORONTO, Feb 1 Brookfield Office Property Inc,
one of the world's leading office landlords, said on Friday its
results for the fourth quarter and full year edged higher, and
it expects further growth in 2013 as economic conditions
improve.
Brookfield, with properties in Manhattan, London and other
big cities, said fourth-quarter funds from operations rose to
$161 million, or 28 cents a share, from $151 million, or 26
cents, in the same quarter of 2011.
The results matched analysts' average forecast, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO is a measure that strips out the effects of depreciation
and other factors from the earnings of property companies.
Brookfield said the results reflected a one-time break fee
of $9 million, paid to extend the duration and reduce the
interest rate on a loan. Excluding that fee, FFO came in at 30
cents a share in the fourth quarter.
"It was another successful year for Brookfield Office
Properties, characterized by solid leasing achievements,
expansion into new target markets, and the advancement of
several major development projects," Chief Executive Dennis
Friedrich said in a statement.
"We are poised to reap substantial benefits from these
initiatives in 2013 and beyond as the economy continues its
gradual improvement."
FFO for the year ended Dec. 31 increased to $650 million, or
$1.14 a share, from $640 million, or $1.14, in 2011.
Brookfield Office Properties said it expects full-year 2013
FFO to rise to between $1.16 and $1.20 a share. It sees a 3
percent increase in same-store commercial property net operating
income.
Analysts previously forecast 2013 FFO of $1.13, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Brookfield Office Properties rose 18 Canadian
cents to C$16.61 in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.