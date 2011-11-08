(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX_u.TO) posted lower third-quarter funds from operations (FFO), but said a robust energy industry was driving up land investments in Calgary.

For July-September, FFO -- a key measure of profitability for real estate companies -- fell 14 percent to C$30 million, or 32 Canadian cents per unit.

The Canadian REIT's net income, however, rose to C$50.7 million, or 55 Canadian cents per unit, from C$39 million, or 42 Canadian cents a unit, a year ago.

"The energy industry continues to drive demand in Calgary, with several firms making long-term commitments to large blocks of space," Chief Executive Jan Sucharda said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)