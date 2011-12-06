(Follows alerts)
DEC 6 Prudential Financial Inc
said it will sell its real estate brokerage and relocation
services business to an affiliate of Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management for about $110 million.
Prudential has also agreed to give Brookfield about $430
million in transitional financing through purchase and credit
facilities, it said in a regulatory filing.
Brookfield Residential Property Services, which acquired the
Prudential business, said the deal positions it as the third
largest residential real estate brokerage in North America.
Earl Lee will continue to lead the U.S. real estate
business, while Rick Schwartz, president of Brookfield Global
Relocation Services, will head the combined global relocation
services business.
