BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
Aug 07 Brookfield Residential Properties Inc reported a 16 percent increase in second-quarter profit on improved selling prices and higher order bookings.
Second-quarter net income for the North American homebuilder rose to $21.8 million, or 22 cents per share, from $19.3 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $248.3 million.
Shares of Brookfield, which went public in April 2011, closed at C$11.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several