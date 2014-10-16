(Max Brooks is the author of the book "World War Z." The
opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Max Brooks
Oct 16 In 2006, I released a novel about a
global zombie plague that drives humanity to the brink of
extinction. While the zombies may have been fake, I tried to
anchor the human response (political-military-economic-cultural)
in reality. I studied the history of pandemics, natural
disasters and industrialized warfare. I interviewed doctors,
soldiers, journalists and someone who "has never gotten a check
from the CIA" in an attempt to illustrate the fragile global
systems that shield our species from the abyss. As a result,
I've been repeatedly asked if the current outbreak of Ebola is
the real-life incarnation of my novel. As much as any author
would love to crow about how "I predicted this!", this time, I'm
happy to say, my fictional plague could not be more different
from the truth.
It could be argued that there are some similarities between
the initial Ebola outbreak in West Africa and my fictional
virus. Early on, there were missed warnings, such as a U.S.
intelligence group's failure to mine data that was written in
French. There was also an obvious lack of interest on the part
of the industrialized world. Not only were the headlines already
taken up by Islamic State and the war in Ukraine but, let's be
honest, ignoring the plight of Africans is shamefully
commonplace in the First World.However, roughly one month ago,
when the world reached its collective-conscious tipping point,
the response deviated sharply from both World War Z's plot and
from responses to AIDS and SARS, which inspired the book. For
starters, media coverage of the Ebola virus has been both loud
and consistent. Try opening a newspaper, or your laptop, or
flipping on either the television or radio without hearing
something about Ebola. You can't. Even President Barack Obama
has dubbed the virus a "top national security priority." Unlike
World War Z where the "Great Denial" gave way to the "Great
Panic," real authority figures have tried to temper potential
hysteria with sober honesty. While the director of the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention, Thomas Freiden, promised "a
long, hard fight," he also assured listeners that "we know how
to stop it and we're stopping it in West Africa, community by
community." Likewise, General Daryl Williams, who commands the
U.S. military mission to Africa, has declared that mission will
continue "for as long as it takes."
Just the fact that there even is a U.S. military mission to
Africa is a crucial difference between fiction and reality. In
my book, the main reason that the zombie virus spread out of
control was because the industrialized world did not want to be
inconvenienced. The United States in particular - war weary,
apathetic and eager for a return to happier times - cringed at
the prospect of any potential sacrifice. That might describe the
U.S reaction to the situation in the Middle East but certainly
not to Ebola. Nearly 4,000 American ground troops are being
deployed to West Africa with a gargantuan logistics and support
train behind them. The American homefront is also being
mobilized with enhanced airline passenger screening, as well as
new training and equipment for airport employees and medical
personnel all across the United States.
Another reason the World War Z zombie plague spun out of
control was a lack of cooperation from the initial host country.
The country in the book is China, and I based my story on its
very real reaction to SARS. But unlike China, which prevaricated
and stonewalled during the SARS epidemic, the countries of West
Africa have been both transparent and welcoming of foreign aid.
Liberia's president went so far as to call the actions of
Liberian Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who lied on a
departure screening questionaire before flying out of Monrovia,
"unpardonable."The final reason my fictional pandemic managed to
nearly wipe us out was that the global village failed to form a
neighborhood watch. The nations of World War Z all acted out of
self-interest, allowing themselves to be divided and conquered.
Fortunately in the case of Ebola, truth is better than fiction.
There has rarely been a time in history when the world community
has responded so quickly and massively to a health crisis, from
America's CDC to the United Nations' World Health Organization
to a tsunami of nongovernmental organizations and startup
charities. A 9-year-old friend of my son actually launched his
own website to raise money for rubber gloves for health workers
in West Africa (and he achieved his goal in just one week!).
Behind all this coordination is a shockingly rare bout of
clear-headed strategy: defending against the virus at home while
attacking it at its source in West Africa. We are all connected
- that is the warning the world community is taking from Ebola
(and that it did not heed in World War Z).
Several days ago, on Fox News, Frieden stated that, "When a
wildfire breaks out, we don't fence it off. We go in to
extinguish it before one of the random sparks sets off another
outbreak somewhere else." Imagine if the global community had
responded to other outbreaks with this kind of clarity and
action. Just to put Ebola in perspective, since the initial
reported cases 10 months ago, more than 4,500 people have died
of the disease. While those are genuine tragedies, so are the
roughly 600,000 Africans who died of malaria last year and the
1,000,000-plus Africans who died of AIDS. As an American, and as
a parent, I'm not nearly as worried about Ebola as I am about
the polio-reminiscent threat of Enterovirus D68.
Yes, it will be a long hard fight and, yes, there will be
more heartbreaking death and suffering, but if I was writing
World War Z today and I had decided to base it on our planet's
response to Ebola, it would have been much shorter and with a
much happier ending.
