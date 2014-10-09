Oct 9 Brooks Macdonald Funds Ltd (BMF), the fund management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, named Kevin Addison as head of sales.

BMF said Addison, who has over 26 years of experience, joins from SEI Investments Co, where he was managing director and head of UK and European asset management distribution.

Based in BMF's Mayfair office, Addison will be responsible for growth in funds under management across BMF's range of funds and management of the UK sales team and broker desk. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)