Nov 26 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 800 million yuan (130.32 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xEWSax ; bit.ly/1ATKGck

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan)