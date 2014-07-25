UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to set up a pharma unit in Jiangxi province with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($80.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nA8cmR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1902 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources