Oct 2 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported its EGM approved raise of capital by issuance of new series D shares

* Said will issue no less than 1 and no more than 4,735,800 series D shares of nominal value 0.1 zloty per share

* Said issue price of the series D shares was set at 2.2 zlotys per share

* Said shares will be offered via rights issue with reference day set for Oct. 13

* Said shareholder will have right to subscribe for three new series D shares for each share held and reference day has been set to Oct. 13

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: