UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Browar Gontyniec SA :
* Said on Wednesday that funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) decreased their stake in the company following sale of 37,635 shares on Oct. 3 and sale of 42,895 shares on Oct.6
* Said following the transactions the funds of ALTUS TFI hold 288,978 shares of the company representing a 18.31 pct stake
* Said prior to transaction the Funds held 369,508 shares of 23.41 pct stake
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources