Oct 8 Moody's Investors Service late on Monday
cut the issuer rating for Florida's Broward County School
District to Aa3 from Aa2, reflecting its modest reserve and
liquidity levels.
In addition, the rating agency also cut Broward County
School Board's $1.7 billion of certificates of participation to
A1 from Aa3.
Moody's said that downgrade resulted from the board making a
"significant amount of lease payments" from the district's
capital outlay millage, which then dragged on its ability to
fund both long-term and short-term capital needs.
Moody's said it revised the outlooks on both ratings to
stable from negative, citing the slowly improving economy, as
well as the district's manageable debt burden and sizable and
diverse tax base.